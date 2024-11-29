



The initial phase of training for the Gaganyaatris, the Indian astronauts selected for the joint ISRO-NASA mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has reached a significant milestone. This mission marks a crucial step in India's human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, and involves extensive collaboration between Indian and American space agencies.





The Gaganyaan mission aims to send Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit, with the first crewed flight planned for 2025. The current focus is on the Axiom-4 mission, which will involve astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla flying to the ISS as India's Gaganyaatri, with Group Captain Prasanth Nair serving as backup. This mission is part of a broader partnership established during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US in June 2023, which included a "Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation" between ISRO and NASA.





The astronauts have undergone rigorous training in various phases:





The four selected astronauts completed their basic training at Russia’s Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre from February 2020 to March 2021. This training covered essential skills for space travel, including survival techniques and physical fitness.





Following their initial training, Shukla and Nair began specialized training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, starting in August 2024. This training focuses on ISS modules and operational protocols necessary for their upcoming mission.





During their time at the ISS, Shukla will conduct five scientific experiments, some developed in India, while also engaging in outreach activities. The mission aims not only to perform experiments but also to gather valuable insights that will inform future Gaganyaan missions.





The collaboration between ISRO and NASA through this mission is expected to enhance India's capabilities in human spaceflight. It serves as a learning opportunity for Indian astronauts to understand international space operations better and prepare for future missions. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, highlighting its importance for US-India relations in space exploration.





The culmination of the initial phase of training for the Gaganyaatris signifies a pivotal moment in India's journey toward establishing a robust human spaceflight program. The experiences gained from this mission will be instrumental in shaping the future of India's ambitious Gaganyaan project.







