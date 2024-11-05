



The Indian Coast Guard has partnered with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) to enhance its digital capabilities through the establishment of a new data centre. This collaboration aims to support the Coast Guard's digital transformation initiatives, which are crucial for improving operational efficiencies and enhancing maritime security.





The primary goal of this partnership is to modernize the Indian Coast Guard's IT infrastructure, enabling better data management and operational capabilities.





The new facility is expected to be equipped with advanced technologies that will facilitate secure and efficient data processing. This includes features that support cloud computing and data analytics, which are essential for real-time decision-making in maritime operations.





As India's maritime security needs grow, this initiative will bolster the Coast Guard's ability to respond to various challenges, including search and rescue operations, pollution control, and maritime law enforcement.





This move is part of a larger trend in India where various sectors are increasingly investing in digital infrastructure. The country is witnessing significant growth in its data centre market, driven by rising demand for cloud services and digital transformation across industries.







