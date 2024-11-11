Conceptual rendition of Axiom's modular space station design





The world is already looking to replace the International Space Station (ISS) which is set to be retired and junked by 2031. The ISS has been Earth's outpost in space for the last 25 years and has seen continuous and unbroken human presence in low Earth orbit since the year 2000.





Axiom Space is actively pursuing the development of a private space station as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches its retirement in 2031. The company has initiated discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and various private Indian launch companies to explore potential collaborations that could support its mission. This move is part of Axiom's broader strategy to diversify its supply chain and leverage international partnerships for transporting materials necessary for constructing its space station.





Many private enterprises are trying to make space stations. Axiom Space, the Houston-based private company training India's astronauts for the 2025 mission to the ISS, is leading the pack.





Axiom Space aims to have its private space station operational before the ISS is decommissioned. The company has already secured a contract with NASA to build a habitable module that will initially attach to the ISS, marking the first step towards establishing its own orbital outpost.





The initial module, being constructed by Thales Alenia Space in Europe, is expected to launch in 2026. This module will serve as a foundation for additional modules, ultimately allowing Axiom's station to operate independently in low Earth orbit.





Collaboration With ISRO And Indian Private Space Tech Companies





Axiom is considering using Indian launch vehicles, including those developed by ISRO and emerging private companies like Skyroot and Agnikul. These vehicles could facilitate the transportation of raw materials essential for building the space station.





The Indian government has recently bolstered its full support for private space ventures, establishing a significant venture fund aimed at enhancing the capabilities of local start-ups. This environment presents an opportunity for Axiom to forge beneficial partnerships within India's expanding space sector.





By engaging with diverse supply chains such as Indian and European launch providers, Axiom seeks to mitigate risks associated with relying on a single source for transportation. This strategy not only enhances operational flexibility but also aligns with global trends in commercial spaceflight.





The collaboration with ISRO comes on the heels of a US-India Space Flight Agreement, which aims to facilitate joint missions and further integrate international efforts in space exploration.





Axiom Space's initiative to build a private space station represents a significant shift in the landscape of human spaceflight as it prepares for the eventual retirement of the ISS. By seeking partnerships with ISRO and leveraging India's growing capabilities in the space sector, Axiom is positioning itself as a leader in the new era of commercial space exploration. This approach not only underscores the importance of international collaboration but also highlights how emerging technologies can play a critical role in shaping the future of human presence in low Earth orbit.







