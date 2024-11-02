



Indian troops have resumed patrolling in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh as of November 1, 2024, following a significant disengagement agreement with China. This marks the end of a blockade that lasted nearly four and a half years, during which access to this area was restricted due to tensions between the two nations.





The resumption of patrols in Demchok comes after a coordinated disengagement process that concluded recently. This agreement was reached after extensive negotiations between Indian and Chinese military officials, culminating in a formal announcement on October 21, 2024. The agreement also includes plans for Indian troops to begin patrols in the Depsang Plains shortly thereafter.





The context for this development is rooted in the long-standing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which escalated dramatically in 2020 following violent clashes between Indian and Chinese forces. Since then, both sides have maintained substantial military presences in the region, with tens of thousands of troops deployed along the border. The recent agreement aims to restore the situation to pre-April 2020 conditions, fostering a more stable environment for both nations.





On Diwali, just a day before the patrolling resumed, Indian and Chinese troops participated in a goodwill gesture by exchanging sweets at various border posts, signaling a commitment to improving relations. However, while this step is seen as positive progress, both countries still have significant military capabilities positioned along the LAC, indicating that further diplomatic efforts will be necessary to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.





The resumption of patrolling in Demchok is a crucial step towards reducing military tensions between India and China, following an agreement that emphasizes coordinated efforts and mutual understanding between both sides.







