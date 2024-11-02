



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the complexities of India's relationships with its global partners, emphasizing that "some friends may also be more complicated than others." This statement highlights the nuanced nature of international relations, particularly in a multipolar world where alliances are not exclusive and can involve varying degrees of commitment and understanding.





Jaishankar articulated that in evaluating partnerships, factors such as sovereignty and territorial integrity are paramount. He noted that while India seeks to engage broadly with various nations, the reality is that different countries will often have their own interests that may not align perfectly with India's. This complexity is further compounded by historical legacies and differing diplomatic cultures, which can lead to misunderstandings or perceived double standards in international discourse.





He pointed out that friendships in this context are characterized by a degree of hedging, where nations maintain their options and may not always exhibit a shared ethos of respect or diplomatic etiquette. This observation reflects the challenges India faces as it navigates its relationships with major powers, which often have competing interests. Jaishankar cautioned against confusing convergence—where countries find common ground—with congruence, which implies a deeper alignment of values and goals.





In his remarks, Jaishankar also highlighted India's evolving role on the global stage, positioning the country as a Vishwamitra (a friend of the world) that seeks to foster goodwill through broader engagement. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in transforming relationships with key partners like the United States, Japan, Australia, the UAE, Israel, Russia, and France over the past decade. These transformations illustrate India's strategic manoeuvring in a complex international landscape where historical hesitations are being overcome through active diplomacy.





Jaishankar's insights underlines that while India aims to cultivate diverse friendships globally, these relationships come with inherent complexities that require careful navigation and understanding of each partner's unique context and interests.







