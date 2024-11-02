



India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that verification patrolling has commenced in the Demchok and Depsang areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This development follows an agreement reached on October 21, 2024, which outlined the final phase of disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops in these regions.





The ongoing tensions between India and China have been exacerbated since May 2020, particularly after a violent clash in the Galwan Valley that resulted in casualties on both sides. The recent agreement is seen as a significant step towards de-escalating the situation that has persisted for over four years.





On October 21, India and China finalized a plan to disengage troops from two key friction points—Demchok and Depsang. This agreement was part of broader diplomatic efforts, including a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, shortly thereafter.





Verification Patrolling





Verification patrolling is intended to ensure that both sides adhere to the disengagement terms, which include pulling back troops and dismantling temporary structures established during the standoff.





Indian troops began patrolling in Demchok on November 1, followed by operations in Depsang.





The primary goal is to verify that military forces have retreated to mutually agreed distances from previously contested areas.





The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that this patrolling is conducted under mutually agreed terms and is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize bilateral relations between India and China.





The MEA indicated that further dialogue mechanisms will be employed to address ongoing concerns and stabilize relations. Special representatives from both countries are expected to meet soon to discuss boundary issues and enhance peace along the LAC.







