



India is on a transformative path in its defence sector, with ambitious targets set by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to achieve defence exports of ₹50,000 crore (approximately $6 billion) by the fiscal year 2029-30. This goal is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing self-reliance in defence production and positioning India as a significant player in the global defence market.





As of the financial year 2023-24, India's defence exports reached a record ₹21,000 crore, marking a substantial increase from just ₹600 crore a decade ago. This growth reflects a remarkable 32% increase year-on-year and is indicative of the government's push towards indigenization and self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.





The government has implemented several initiatives to bolster the defence sector, including:





Establishing Defence Industrial Corridors in states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to enhance manufacturing capabilities.





Issuing multiple Positive Indigenisation Lists that encompass over 5,500 items to encourage local production.





Collaborating with private industries and educational institutions to foster innovation and technological advancements.





The target of ₹50,000 crore in defence exports is part of a larger vision that includes achieving ₹3 lakh crore in overall defence production by 2029. Singh emphasized the importance of high-end technology development, urging Indian youth to focus on creating indigenous solutions for technologies currently imported.





Expanding partnerships with international firms for technology transfer, as seen with collaborations involving major companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing.





Enhancing the scope of military exports, with ongoing negotiations for significant deals with countries such as the Philippines and Vietnam for advanced systems like the BrahMos missile.





Establishing a dedicated defence export promotion agency to streamline arms sales abroad and facilitate government-to-government transactions.





The Indian government’s commitment to achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029-30 underscores its ambition to emerge as a global hub for defence manufacturing. With ongoing reforms, strategic partnerships, and a focus on indigenization, India aims not only to meet its domestic defence needs but also to become a key exporter in the international arms market. The success of these initiatives will depend on continued investment in technology, infrastructure, and collaboration across sectors.







