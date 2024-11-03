



India has summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission to formally protest allegations made by Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On November 2, 2024, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed strong disapproval of Morrison's claims, labelling them as "absurd and baseless" during a parliamentary committee session on October 29, where he suggested that Shah was involved in orchestrating actions against Sikh separatists in Canada.





Morrison stated that Shah allegedly authorized a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh activists on Canadian soil, which included the targeting of Khalistani extremists. This statement was made in the context of ongoing tensions surrounding the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent advocate for Khalistan, in 2023.





The MEA summoned the Canadian diplomat to convey India's protest in the strongest terms. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that such allegations could have serious consequences for bilateral relations between India and Canada. Furthermore, India accused Canada of leaking unfounded insinuations to discredit India and influence international opinion against it.





In addition to the protest over the allegations against Shah, India raised concerns about the surveillance of its consular officials in Canada, describing these actions as violations of diplomatic norms and further aggravating the diplomatic situation.







