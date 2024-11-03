







India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asserted that the 18 Indian companies recently sanctioned by the United States did not violate any domestic laws. This statement comes after the US imposed sanctions on October 30, targeting nearly 400 entities and individuals, including firms from India, for allegedly supplying components to Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India maintains a "robust legal and regulatory framework" concerning strategic trade and non-proliferation controls, and the sanctioned transactions are compliant with Indian laws.





Jaiswal clarified that India is actively engaging with US authorities to address concerns related to these sanctions. He noted that the Indian government is conducting outreach to inform companies about new export control measures that may affect their operations. The MEA aims to ensure that Indian firms understand applicable restrictions while highlighting India's commitment to non-proliferation principles through its participation in key multilateral export control regimes.





Despite the accusations from the US, which claims these firms contributed to Russia's military capabilities, Jaiswal reiterated India's stance on its adherence to international trade norms and its sovereignty in economic matters. The MEA's proactive approach includes sensitizing industries about compliance with export regulations and clarifying any ambiguities arising from the sanctions.







