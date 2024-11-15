Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has reported a significant financial performance for the second quarter of FY25, reflecting a robust demand for its defence aircraft. The company announced a 22.1% increase in its consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹1,510 crore (approximately $178.89 million) for the quarter ending September 30, compared to ₹1,237 crore during the same period last year.

HAL's revenue from operations increased by 6%, reaching ₹5,976 crore. This growth was attributed to the ongoing execution of its manufacturing order book and a steady rise in sales from spare parts and repairs.

During this quarter, HAL secured a significant engine manufacturing contract valued at ₹26,000 crore for the Indian Air Force, further bolstering its financial outlook.

Following the announcement of these results, HAL's shares experienced an uptick, rising by as much as 2.2% in intraday trading.

Financial Overview:

Net Profit: ₹1,510 crore (up from ₹1,237 crore YoY) Revenue: ₹5,976 crore (up from ₹5,635 crore YoY) EBITDA: Increased by 7.3%, reaching ₹1,640 crore, with an EBITDA margin expansion to 27.4%

This performance underscores HAL's strategic position within India's defence sector and its ability to capitalize on increasing defence expenditures and modernization efforts by the Indian government.



