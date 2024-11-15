



India's space agency, ISRO, has confirmed that the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 spacecraft is ready for integration with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL). The Proba-3 mission, which is set to launch on December 4, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will deploy two satellites designed for precision formation flying to study the Sun's corona.





Proba-3 aims to observe the Sun's corona, utilizing a unique formation flying technique where two satellites will maintain a precise distance of approximately 150 meters apart. This formation allows the Occulter satellite to block direct sunlight, enabling the Coronagraph satellite to capture detailed images of the faint solar corona.





This mission represents ESA's first launch from India since 2001 and highlights growing international collaboration in space exploration.





The PSLV-XL rocket will carry the twin satellites into a highly elliptical orbit, reaching altitudes of up to 60,000 km above Earth. This orbit allows for extended observation periods with reduced gravitational influence, optimizing mission efficiency.





The Proba-3 satellites arrived at Sriharikota on November 4 and are currently undergoing final integration and testing with ISRO's launch vehicle. Redwire Space played a crucial role in the spacecraft's development and integration prior to their arrival in India.





The upcoming launch is a significant milestone for both ISRO and ESA, as it not only demonstrates advanced space technology but also enhances our understanding of solar phenomena that can impact Earth.







