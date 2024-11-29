Representation

India's maritime superiority plays a crucial role in countering Pakistan's recent advancements in missile technology, particularly the SMASH (Ship-Launched Ballistic Missile) system. This missile, which Pakistan successfully tested on November 4, 2024, is designed to strike both land and sea targets with precision, boasting a range of 350 km and advanced navigation capabilities that enhance its effectiveness against naval formations, particularly targeting Indian aircraft carrier group.





In anticipation of such developments from Pakistan, India is actively enhancing its naval defences. The Proposed Guided Long Range Surface-To-Air Missile (PGLRSAM) is an advanced interceptor missile system currently under development by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This missile is designed to significantly enhance the air defence capabilities of the Indian Navy, particularly for its frontline warships.





The Indian Navy is developing the PGLRSAM. The missile is projected to have a range exceeding 250 kilometers, which is more than double that of the existing Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM) systems, which have a range of 90-100 kilometers. This extended range allows for a broader operational envelope to engage aerial threats at greater distances.





The missile is expected to achieve speeds of up to Mach 7, enabling it to intercept and neutralize high-speed threats, including both supersonic and hypersonic missiles.





One of the standout features of the PGLRSAM is its capability to defend against Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles (ASBMs), marking a strategic enhancement in naval defence against emerging threats.





The PGLRSAM is derived from the Indian Air Force's Project Khusha, which aims to develop advanced missile systems for air defence. The integration of technologies from this project ensures that the PGLRSAM meets specific naval warfare requirements. As of late 2024, the missile is in the fabrication stage, with trials expected to commence in early 2025.





Additionally, India is preparing to test a new anti-ship ballistic missile with a range of over 1,000 km. This missile will further bolster India's maritime defence capabilities by allowing it to target enemy vessels from considerable distances.





The introduction of the Chinse supplied SMASH missile by Pakistan indicates a shift in regional military dynamics. Analysts suggest that this missile enhances Pakistan's deterrent capabilities in the Indian Ocean and could prompt India to accelerate its military modernization efforts. The successful test of the SMASH is seen as part of Pakistan's broader strategy to counter India's growing naval strength, which includes advanced aircraft carriers and submarines.





India's Maritime Superiority





India's maritime superiority significantly impacts Pakistan's naval capabilities, shaping the strategic balance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Here are the key elements of this dynamic:

Technological Advancements

India's continuous investment in advanced naval technology gives it a substantial edge over Pakistan. The Indian Navy has developed capabilities such as:

Aircraft Carriers and Submarines: India operates two aircraft carriers and a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, enhancing its power projection capabilities. In contrast, Pakistan's navy is smaller and primarily focused on coastal defence, lacking the same level of offensive capability. Missile Systems: The Indian Navy has integrated advanced missile systems like the BrahMos and is developing next-generation interceptors, such as the PGLRSAM, which can counter threats like Pakistan's newly tested SMASH missile. This technological superiority allows India to maintain a defensive posture while being capable of offensive operations.

Strategic Deterrence

India's naval strength acts as a deterrent against potential aggression from Pakistan. The historical context of maritime conflicts, particularly during the 1971 Indo-Pak War and subsequent skirmishes, underscores India's ability to dominate maritime operations. India's naval exercises, which include coordinated deployments of aircraft carriers and submarines, serve as a reminder of its operational readiness and capability to control critical sea lanes in the IOR.

The naval arms race in the IOR is heavily influenced by external partnerships. Pakistan relies on China for naval modernization, acquiring platforms like the Hangor-class submarines and Type-054A frigates. However, this dependence limits Pakistan's ability to independently project power and maintain a self-sufficient naval strategy. In contrast, India's partnerships with Western powers enhance its technological capabilities and operational flexibility in the region.

Psychological Impact

The disparity in naval capabilities creates a psychological edge for India. The Indian Navy's historical successes and ongoing modernization efforts contribute to a perception of invulnerability that may deter Pakistani aggression. Conversely, while Pakistan's SMASH missile test aims to project strength, analysts suggest that it is more symbolic than a genuine threat to India's maritime dominance.



India's proactive measures in developing advanced interception systems and long-range missiles reflect its commitment to maintaining maritime superiority in the face of evolving threats from Pakistan. As both nations continue to enhance their military capabilities, the balance of power in the region remains delicate, with each side closely monitoring the other's advancements.







