



At least nine injured in West Bank bus attack: On November 29, 2024, a shooting attack occurred near the Gitai Avisar Junction close to the Israeli settlement of Ariel in the West Bank, injuring at least nine individuals, three of whom are in serious condition. The assailant reportedly opened fire on a civilian bus before being neutralized by Israeli security forces on the scene.





Eyewitness accounts indicate that the attacker exited his vehicle and targeted the bus, resulting in gunshot wounds and injuries from shattered glass among passengers. Emergency services reported that those injured included both civilians and soldiers, with some suffering critical injuries.





Following the attack, Israeli security forces quickly responded, setting up roadblocks and launching a manhunt for a second suspect who may have fled the scene. Initial reports suggest that only one attacker was involved in the shooting.





This incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, exacerbated by ongoing military actions in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, over 44,300 people have reportedly been killed in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, contributing to an unstable atmosphere in the West Bank.





Dozens of Israelis have been killed in Palestinian street attacks, Israeli authorities said, while hundreds of Palestinians - including armed fighters, stone-throwing youths and civilian bystanders - have died in clashes with Israeli security forces.







