



The potential invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for India's Republic Day in January 2025 could significantly enhance the prospects for BrahMos missile exports to Indonesia. This development is rooted in ongoing discussions between India and Indonesia regarding Jakarta's interest in acquiring BrahMos missiles, which are designed to bolster Indonesia's coastal defence capabilities.





Indonesia is reportedly in advanced negotiations to purchase BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, with discussions indicating a deal valued between $200 million and $350 million. This would include both anti-ship variants and possibly versions that can be deployed from warships.





The acquisition of BrahMos missiles would position Indonesia as the second Southeast Asian nation to acquire this advanced missile system, following the Philippines, which has already secured a deal worth $374 million. This move is part of Indonesia’s broader military modernization efforts, particularly in response to regional security dynamics influenced by China's assertive actions in the South China Sea.





Inviting President Prabowo as a chief guest would symbolize a deepening of bilateral relations between India and Indonesia, which are already marked by strong economic, defence, and cultural connections. This event could serve as a platform for finalising defence agreements and enhancing cooperation in maritime security.





This invitation would mark the fourth time an Indonesian leader has attended India's Republic Day, reinforcing historical ties that date back to the first Republic Day in 1950 when then-President Sukarno was the chief guest.





The enhanced diplomatic engagement could facilitate discussions on defence cooperation, potentially accelerating the finalization of the BrahMos deal. Both nations share interests in maritime security, especially concerning their extensive coastlines and regional stability.





The invitation of President Prabowo as the Republic Day chief guest is not just a ceremonial gesture; it represents a strategic opportunity for India to solidify its defence partnerships in Southeast Asia. If successful, this could lead to increased exports of the BrahMos missile system to Indonesia, further establishing India's position as a key player in regional defence dynamics and contributing to its goal of expanding its defence manufacturing capabilities.







