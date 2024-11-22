



The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas terror group leader Mohammed Deif, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This announcement was made on November 21, 2024, amidst escalating tensions following the October 7 attacks by Hamas and Israel's subsequent military response.





The ICC alleges that both Netanyahu and Gallant are responsible for using starvation as a method of warfare, along with committing murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts. Specifically, they are accused of intentionally depriving the civilian population in Gaza of essential resources such as food, water, and medical supplies from October 8, 2023, to May 20, 2024.





Deif faces serious allegations including murder, torture, and various forms of sexual violence. Although Israel claims he was killed in an airstrike in July 2024, the ICC has proceeded with the warrant due to uncertainty about his status.





The issuance of these warrants marks a significant step in international legal accountability for actions taken during armed conflicts. The ICC's jurisdiction allows it to pursue cases even if the country involved does not recognize its authority; thus, Israel's non-signatory status to the Rome Statute does not impede the court's proceedings.





However, the practical enforcement of these warrants is complicated. The ICC relies on member states to execute such warrants. While Netanyahu and Gallant may face arrest if they travel to any of the 124 ICC member states, many of Israel's allies—including the United States—are not members, which may provide them safe passage.





Both Netanyahu and Gallant have condemned the ICC's actions as politically motivated and Anti-Semitic. They argue that these accusations undermine Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism. Conversely, Palestinian officials view this as a significant moral victory that could increase international pressure on Israel regarding its military actions in Gaza.





The ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants against high-profile leaders like Netanyahu and Gallant highlights ongoing global concerns about accountability in conflict situations. As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how these legal developments will impact diplomatic relations and the broader conflict dynamics in the region.







