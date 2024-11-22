



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his historic visit to Guyana on November 21, 2024, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years. His visit was part of a three-nation tour that also included Nigeria and Brazil, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and engaging with global leaders.





During his time in Guyana, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Georgetown airport. He participated in significant events, including addressing a special session of Guyana's parliament and co-chairing the second India-CARICOM Summit, which brought together leaders from Caribbean nations.





Modi's discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as health, renewable energy, and defense. He highlighted ongoing initiatives like the delivery of an ocean-going ferry and training programs for Guyanese professionals in India. The visit underscores India's commitment to deepening its engagement with Guyana, especially as the country is recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.





After concluding his activities in Guyana, PM Modi departed for New Delhi, wrapping up a "warm and productive" three-nation tour that also included participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil and bilateral talks in Nigeria.







