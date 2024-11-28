



A significant controversy has erupted in Bangladesh following a petition filed in the High Court that demands a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), labeling it a "radical organization." This legal move comes amidst ongoing protests related to the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and former ISKCON member, who has been accused of sedition for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a rally.





The petition, submitted by a lawyer, claims that ISKCON promotes sectarian violence and threatens national security. The Attorney General of Bangladesh supported this view, describing ISKCON as a "religious fundamentalist organization" during court proceedings. He noted that the government is scrutinizing ISKCON's activities closely. The petition has sparked widespread protests from the Hindu community, which has faced increased hostility since the political upheaval in Bangladesh earlier this year.





In response to the petition, leaders from the Hindu community in Bangladesh have condemned the allegations against ISKCON. Mrityunjay Kumar Roy, General Secretary of the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, defended ISKCON as a peaceful organization focused on humanitarian efforts. He criticized the petitioners for misrepresenting ISKCON's intentions and activities.





ISKCON itself has issued statements denouncing the claims made against it, asserting its commitment to promoting peace and welfare among all communities. They have also highlighted their concerns regarding the safety and rights of Hindus in Bangladesh amidst rising tensions and violence against minority groups.





The controversy is set against a backdrop of political instability in Bangladesh, particularly following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government. Since then, there have been numerous attacks on Hindu temples and communities, leading to fears among minority groups about their safety and rights in a predominantly Muslim country. The situation has drawn attention from Indian officials, who have expressed concern over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and called for immediate action regarding Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest.







