



A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, brokered by the United States and France, took effect on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 4 AM local time. This agreement marks a significant pause in hostilities that have persisted for nearly 14 months, resulting in substantial casualties and displacement on both sides.





Duration: The ceasefire is set for an initial period of 60 days.





Withdrawal of Forces:





Hezbollah is required to withdraw its armed forces north of the Litani River, approximately 20 miles from the Israeli border.





Israeli troops will gradually retreat to their side of the Blue Line, the recognized border between Israel and Lebanon.





Monitoring and Enforcement: An international panel led by the United States will oversee compliance, with support from thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon.





The ceasefire comes after a year marked by intense conflict, with reports indicating nearly 3,800 fatalities in Lebanon and about 16,000 injuries. The fighting escalated significantly following Hezbollah's support for Hamas during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which remains unresolved.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed conditional support for the ceasefire, emphasizing Israel's right to respond militarily if Hezbollah violates the terms. He stated, "If Hezbollah breaches the agreement and attempts to rearm, we will retaliate" . In contrast, Lebanese officials have welcomed the ceasefire as a crucial step towards stability and the return of displaced populations.





While this ceasefire aims to reduce hostilities in Lebanon, it does not extend to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where tensions remain high. President Biden has indicated that this agreement could potentially facilitate further negotiations regarding peace efforts in Gaza. The situation remains fluid, with both parties expressing scepticism about the long-term viability of the ceasefire amid ongoing regional tensions involving Iran and its proxies.







