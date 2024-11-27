



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts against the "terror-gangster syndicate" involved in arms smuggling into India. On November 27, 2024, NIA teams conducted extensive searches across multiple locations in Haryana, specifically targeting areas in Palwal, Faridabad, and Gurugram, as part of a broader crackdown on organized crime linked to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates.





The NIA searched 32 premises in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Notable areas included Jhajjar and Sonipat in Haryana.





This operation follows previous actions taken by the NIA against Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate, which has been implicated in high-profile crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The group is believed to maintain connections with international terror networks operating from Pakistan and Canada.





Just days prior to these raids, the NIA had attached properties linked to Bishnoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), marking a significant step in disrupting the financial networks supporting these criminal activities.





The ongoing investigations reveal a complex nexus between organized crime and terrorism in India, with the NIA focusing on dismantling these networks through targeted operations. The agency aims to prevent further incidents of violence and extortion that have plagued various regions due to this syndicate's activities.







