



Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has emphasized India's crucial role in resolving conflicts in West Asia. In a recent interview, he stated that India is "an essential part" of the resolution process due to its significant contributions and capabilities in the region.





Azar discussed the broader geopolitical context, particularly in light of Donald Trump's recent electoral victory in the United States. He noted that Israel anticipates a shift in U.S. foreign policy that could enhance cooperation in the Middle East, especially recalling the achievements during Trump's previous administration, such as the Abraham Accords. He expressed optimism about re-engaging with the U.S. under Trump's leadership.





The Ambassador also highlighted ongoing tensions in West Asia and reiterated Israel's commitment to neutralizing threats in the region. He believes that achieving stability and prosperity requires collaboration with nations like India, which can facilitate projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic cooperation between Asia and Europe. Azar specifically pointed to India's G20 presidency and its proposal for the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as pivotal for increasing trade and cooperation, despite current challenges posed by regional conflicts.





Azar's remarks underscore India's strategic importance in fostering peace and stability in West Asia and the world over amidst a dynamic evolving political dynamics.







