India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed strong condemnation of Canada's alleged surveillance of Indian diplomats, describing it as "harassment and intimidation" in violation of diplomatic norms. During a media briefing on November 2, 2024, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that some Indian consular officials were informed by the Canadian government that they had been subjected to audio and video surveillance, as well as interception of communications. India has lodged a formal protest with Canada regarding these actions, which Jaiswal characterized as a "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.





The tensions between India and Canada have escalated significantly since September 2023, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader. India has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as "absurd" and politically motivated. The ongoing diplomatic standoff has seen both nations expelling diplomats in response to each other's actions.





Jaiswal emphasized that the environment in which Indian diplomats operate in Canada is already fraught with extremism and violence, making the surveillance actions particularly concerning. He criticized Canada for attempting to justify its actions through technicalities, asserting that such justifications do not mitigate the harassment faced by Indian personnel. Former Indian diplomats have also condemned Canada's surveillance tactics, calling them a serious violation of international law under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.







