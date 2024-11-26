



The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Mike Herzog, has indicated that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah could be finalized "within days." In an interview with Israeli Army Radio, he acknowledged that while there are still "points to finalize," there is optimism surrounding the negotiations, which involve the U.S. and France as key mediators. Herzog emphasized that any deal would require approval from the Israeli government, stating, "we are close to a deal" and it can happen soon.





The proposed ceasefire agreement includes a 60-day transition period during which Israeli forces would withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah would relocate its heavy weapons north of the Litani River. Additionally, the Lebanese army would take over areas previously held by Hezbollah, and a U.S.-led committee would oversee the implementation of the agreement.





However, Israel insists on retaining the right to respond militarily if Hezbollah violates the terms of the ceasefire, a point that remains contentious.





The backdrop to these negotiations is a protracted conflict that has resulted in significant casualties—over 3,700 people in Lebanon since October 2023—and widespread destruction. The fighting escalated dramatically after Hezbollah's initial attacks on Israel following Hamas's assault on October 8, 2023.





Despite the ongoing military operations and airstrikes by Israel in Lebanon, there is cautious optimism that a formal announcement regarding the ceasefire could be made soon, contingent on the Israeli cabinet's approval set for Tuesday.







