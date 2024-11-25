



The integration testing of indigenous actuators, known as "Dalia," for the TEJAS has officially commenced. This marks a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities, particularly in the context of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





According to leading defence and aerospace journalist Anantha Krishnan M, the time and frequency domain to test the integrity of the digital flight control computer (DFCC) with the flight control system (FCS) actuators, and the flight control software version of DFCC under test will be certified by Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), a regulatory body under DRDO.





The primary actuators (the 4 elevons & the rudder) of TEJAS are the most critical plus expensive components of FCS and are currently being manufactured by Moog Inc, USA. The indigenisation efforts for primary actuators were bestowed upon to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram by ADA almost 20 years back under the project DALIA (Development of Advanced Linear Actuators).

The production agencies were also identified to be a consortium of Godrej, Mumbai, MTAR, Hyderabad and HAL, Lucknow Division.

"Initially there was a plan to fit in all 13 indigenous actuators (6 slat actuators, 2 airbrake actuators, 4 elevon actuators and one rudder actuator) on to the first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft. But somehow the developmental testing, type certification and production flight of primary actuators had taken the backseat though these actuators outperform the Moog actuators on various parameters and the cost of these actuators is almost one fourth as compared to the imported ones," an HAL official at senior management level, now working with company HQ in Bangalore, confirms.

Another military source say that ADA was asked to take up the integration of desi primary actuators in 2020 and it was ONLY IN May 2024, ADA decided to take up the developmental activity of Digital Flight Control Computer (DFCC) software compatible with indigenous primary actuators with ADE, thus propelling the DALIA dream that started 2 decades ago.

What needs to be investigated is that how ADA and HAL proceeded with the imported primary actuators on TEJAS MK-1A production aircraft when a better set of homegrown systems were available. At whose behest HAL & ADA folks pushed the foreign product on TEJAS need to be investigated.

Integration Begins



The integration tests are designed to validate the performance and compatibility of the digital flight control computer (DFCC) with these locally developed actuators.





This development is crucial as it enhances the operational capabilities of the TEJAS, ensuring that the aircraft can effectively utilise advanced technologies developed within India.





Successful integration testing will not only bolster the TEJAS program but also pave the way for future advancements in indigenous defence technologies, contributing to India's strategic autonomy.





As these tests progress, they will play a vital role in determining the readiness of the TEJAS for operational deployment, reinforcing India's commitment to developing its own defence systems.







