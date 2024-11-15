



The next-generation Akashteer system is poised to significantly enhance India's air defence capabilities, addressing modern aerial threats with advanced technology and strategic innovations. Here’s an overview of its features and implications for Indian security.





The system is integrated with comprehensive sensor fusion. Akashteer integrates data from various air defence sensors, including those from the Indian Army Air Defence (AAD) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). This creates a unified, real-time air picture that enhances situational awareness at all operational levels, facilitating swift decision-making during threats.





The system is designed to minimize human intervention by automating data processing, which allows for rapid responses to fast-moving aerial threats. For instance, it can react to aircraft traveling at supersonic speeds (covering 18 km in a minute) almost instantaneously, crucial for effective air defence.





Akashteer decentralizes the authority to engage hostile targets, empowering frontline units to make quick decisions while maintaining control to prevent friendly fire. The decentralized engagement authority feature is especially vital for units stationed along sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.





The system ensures reliable communication with a robust communication redundancy even in adverse conditions, which is critical for maintaining operational effectiveness during conflicts. It is built to support future upgrades in both software and hardware, making it adaptable to evolving technological needs.





Akashteer can be deployed in various configurations—mobile platforms for strike formations and hardened land-based systems for pivot formations—allowing it to meet diverse operational requirements across different scenarios.





The introduction of the Akashteer system marks a transformative leap in India's air defence strategy:





It facilitates enhanced threat response by providing a multi-dimensional view of the airspace, Akashteer strengthens both strategic planning and immediate threat responses against potential aerial attacks, including missiles and drones.





The project is being rolled out in phases, with 107 of the planned 455 systems already delivered. An additional 105 systems are expected by March 2025, with full deployment anticipated by March 2027.





The development of Akashteer underscores India's commitment to modernizing its military capabilities in response to changing security dynamics globally, particularly amid rising tensions in regions like the Middle East and South Asia.





The Akashteer system represents a significant advancement in India's defence infrastructure, enabling more effective protection of its airspace against contemporary threats while enhancing the operational readiness of its armed forces.







