



India's Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is advancing its lunar exploration plans with a comprehensive roadmap that includes establishing a lunar space station. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's capabilities in space exploration and technology.





ISRO is partnering with Japan's JAXA for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission, which aims to deploy an uncrewed lander and rover to explore the Moon's south pole by 2028. This mission will focus on investigating permanently shadowed regions and assessing water resources on the Moon.





The mission will utilize advanced surface exploration technologies and will test new landing systems that are crucial for future crewed missions.





Following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which landed on August 23, 2023, ISRO is preparing for Chandrayaan-4. This mission will aim to return lunar samples to Earth and is part of the long-term vision for human exploration of the Moon by 2040.





The mission will also establish facilities for processing lunar samples, indicating a commitment to developing sustainable lunar operations.









ISRO plans to create permanent communication networks on the Moon, akin to GPS systems on Earth. This infrastructure is essential for navigation and operational support for future missions.





The roadmap includes plans for a national space station, which will serve as a hub for various space missions, including those related to lunar exploration. This station is expected to enhance India's capabilities in conducting multiple missions annually.





As part of its lunar strategy, ISRO aims to dock with NASA's Lunar Gateway, a planned space station in lunar orbit that will facilitate international cooperation in lunar exploration.





The roadmap outlines a series of missions leading up to 2040, focusing on human landings and establishing a sustained presence on the Moon. This includes enhancing payload capacities and developing technologies necessary for safe landings and operations on the lunar surface.





ISRO's ambitious plans signify India's commitment to becoming a key player in global space exploration, leveraging both indigenous capabilities and international partnerships to achieve its goals.







