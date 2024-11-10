



India has officially communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, citing security concerns as the primary reason. This decision was made after consultations with the Indian government, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested that all of India's matches be relocated to Dubai instead.





The tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025, at three venues in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, the BCCI's refusal to travel means that the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must now consider contingency plans, potentially involving a hybrid model where some matches could be played in a neutral location. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his opposition to this hybrid model, emphasising that Pakistan is prepared to host all matches domestically and has not received any formal communication from India regarding their travel concerns.





Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested that if India does not participate, Pakistan might consider boycotting the tournament altogether. He argued that participation in ICC events is essential and cannot be dismissed lightly. Meanwhile, there are ongoing discussions regarding how to proceed with the tournament amid these developments, and it remains uncertain whether a final decision will involve legal actions or further diplomatic negotiations between the two cricket boards.







