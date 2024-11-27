



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a busy end to 2024, with three significant launches planned for December. These missions reflect ISRO's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology and exploration. Here are the upcoming launches by ISRO:





Proba-3 Mission (December 4, 2024)





ISRO is scheduled to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024. This mission aims to demonstrate precision formation flying between two satellites, which will create an artificial eclipse to observe the Sun's corona. The launch will utilize a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL) and is expected to provide valuable data on solar phenomena, such as coronal mass ejections, which can impact satellite operations and power grids on Earth.





Space Docking Experiment (Spadex) (December 20, 2024)





Following Proba-3, ISRO plans to conduct the Space Docking Experiment (Spadex) on December 20, 2024. This mission will demonstrate critical technologies for future human spaceflight programs and India's ambitions for a space station. The Spadex mission involves splitting a satellite into two components that will then dock back together in space. This technology is essential for future missions that may require spacecraft to refuel or transfer systems in orbit.





GSLV Mission With NVS-2 Satellite (Targeting December 31, 2024)





The final launch planned for December is a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission carrying India's navigation satellite NVS-2. Originally intended for another mission, this satellite is now ready for launch and is crucial for India’s navigation capabilities via the NavIC system. While the target date is set for December 31, there might be adjustments depending on readiness and conditions. This mission was repurposed from the originally planned NISAR launch, which has been rescheduled for next year.





These upcoming launches highlight ISRO's strategic focus on enhancing its technological capabilities and expanding its role in international space collaboration. With these missions, ISRO aims not only to advance its own objectives but also contribute significantly to global scientific endeavours in space exploration.





As the year draws to a close, the global space community will be watching closely as ISRO demonstrates its growing expertise in complex space operations.







