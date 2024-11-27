



India and Tanzania convened their third Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Goa, where they reviewed and discussed the breadth of their bilateral defence ties. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations.





The discussions covered various areas including training partnerships, service-to-service collaboration, maritime cooperation, and defence industry collaboration. Both sides assessed the progress made on decisions from previous JDCC meetings and identified new avenues for enhancing cooperation.





The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad and included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. The Tanzanian side was represented by Major General Fadhil Omary Nondo, the Land Forces Commander, along with other senior officials.





As part of their visit, the Tanzanian delegation toured Goa Shipyard Ltd to observe India's capabilities in shipbuilding and port development. They also visited INS Hansa and the National Institute of Hydrography, further emphasizing the practical aspects of their defence collaboration.





The JDCC meeting follows a significant development earlier this year when India and Tanzania agreed on a five-year defence roadmap during Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's state visit to India in October 2023. This roadmap aims to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, focusing on military training, maritime cooperation, and capacity building in defence.





The ongoing discussions and initiatives reflect a commitment from both nations to deepen their ties, addressing mutual interests in regional security and stability within the Indian Ocean region.







