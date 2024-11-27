



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently concluded a significant three-day visit to the United Kingdom, during which he secured investment proposals exceeding ₹60,000 crore. This visit included meetings with prominent UK industrialists and aimed to promote investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's potential for industrial and trade development.





CM Yadav announced that the state received proposals worth over ₹60,000 crore, showcasing strong interest from international investors.





The visit served as a platform to connect with the Indian diaspora in the UK, emphasizing collaboration and investment in Madhya Pradesh's growth.





Yadav urged UK business groups to explore various development opportunities within the state, aiming to enhance economic ties and attract foreign investment.





CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, with the aim of attracting investments through engagements with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.







