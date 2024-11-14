



India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is resuming production of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets at its Nashik plant, with an initial order for 12 units valued at approximately $1.3 billion. This decision comes as part of efforts to replenish the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fleet following losses and to enhance domestic defence manufacturing capabilities. The production is expected to streamline operations over the next three years, with deliveries aimed at bolstering India's air capabilities significantly.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, a multi-role fighter developed by Russia in collaboration with HAL for the IAF, is designed for air superiority and deep interdiction missions. This twin-seat, twin-engine aircraft features canards to improve lift and manoeuvrability. Powered by two AL-31F afterburning turbofan engines, it reaches a maximum speed of Mach 2 and has a combat range of 3,000 km, extendable to 5,200 km with in-flight refuelling. Its advanced avionics include a TV guidance system and enhanced navigation suite, enabling it to operate in all weather conditions and under radar jamming.

In terms of weaponry, the Su-30MKI is formidable, with 12 hardpoints supporting over 8,000 kg of payload. It carries a 30 mm GSh-301 cannon and a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, including laser, TV, and infrared-guided munitions like the Kh-29, Kh-31, and Kh-59. The aircraft is equipped with an indigenous AESA radar and an electronic warfare suite featuring Indian and Israeli technologies, as well as the DRDO-developed Tarang radar warning system, providing robust defensive and offensive capabilities for various combat missions.





In addition to the immediate order, HAL is proposing an additional 72 Su-30MKI fighters, which would bring the total fleet to over 344 aircraft by 2029-30. This proposal includes a comprehensive upgrade package known as the "Super-30," which focuses on enhancing combat effectiveness through various technological advancements.





Key upgrades will feature:





An indigenous active electronically scanned array radar for improved detection and jamming resistance

Incorporation of advanced avionics and systems developed within India

Compatibility with a range of Indian-made weapon systems, enhancing operational flexibility





The IAF currently operates around 260 Su-30MKIs, making it the backbone of its fighter fleet. The new orders and upgrades are part of a broader strategy to modernize and expand the IAF's capabilities in response to evolving defence needs.





The cooperation aligns with both nations' interests. For Russia, these partnerships strengthen its position as a leading arms supplier and provide access to new markets. For India, working with Russia enables the modernization of its armed forces, diversification of its defense sources, and development of a robust domestic defense industrial base, particularly as a counterbalance to China.

India, however, pursues a policy of "multi-alignment," balancing its relations with various global powers. While maintaining close ties with Russia, India has also developed defence partnerships with the United States, France, and Israel. This strategy aims to diversify its alliances, reduce dependence on a single supplier, and maximize strategic benefits on the international stage.







