



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between India and the UAE. This visit, occurring shortly after his reappointment, underscores the significance India places on its relationship with the UAE, particularly in light of recent high-level engagements between the two nations.





EAM Jaishankar met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to review the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE. They expressed satisfaction with progress in various sectors, including commerce, fintech, education, culture, and people-to-people connections. They also explored new areas for collaboration.





During his visit, Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which has become a cultural landmark since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The temple symbolizes India-UAE friendship and has attracted significant tourist interest. Additionally, he participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, highlighting India's cultural outreach.





The discussions also covered regional and global issues, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and its implications for the region. Jaishankar's engagement reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to address shared concerns.





This visit follows a series of high-level interactions between Indian and UAE leaders over the past year, including agreements on local currency trade settlements and establishing an Indian Institute of Technology campus in Abu Dhabi. The comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in February 2022 aims to boost bilateral trade significantly.





Jaishankar's trip is seen as a continuation of India's commitment to fostering robust ties with the UAE, which hosts a large Indian expatriate community and plays a vital role in India's foreign policy strategy in the Gulf region.







