



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about the future of India-Germany relations during the celebrations of German Unity Day in New Delhi. He stated, “Confident that our ties would continue to grow with even greater vigour,” highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations.





Jaishankar's remarks came as he acknowledged the significance of the 50-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, emphasizing their shared values and mutual interests. He underscored that these ties are deeply rooted in democratic principles, which have fostered collaboration across various sectors, including trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.





The event marks a reaffirmation of India's commitment to strengthening its relationship with Germany, which is seen as a vital partner in Europe.







