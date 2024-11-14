



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant three-nation tour from November 16 to 21, 2024, which includes visits to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. This trip aims to strengthen India's bilateral and multilateral ties with these nations.





Nigeria (November 16-17):





This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years. Modi will engage in high-level talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and enhance the strategic partnership established in 2007. Discussions will focus on expanding collaboration in areas such as economy, energy, and defense. Modi is also expected to meet with the Indian community in Nigeria, which comprises around 50,000 expatriates.





G20 Summit in Brazil (November 18-19):





Following Nigeria, Modi will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. As part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India will actively contribute to discussions on key global issues, including sustainable development and economic stability. The Prime Minister is anticipated to engage in bilateral talks with various world leaders during the summit.





Guyana (November 19-21):





Modi's visit to Guyana will be historic as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968. He will meet with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and address the Parliament of Guyana. Additionally, Modi will participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit, discussing cooperation on climate resilience and economic development with leaders from CARICOM nations.





This tour not only underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with these countries but also highlights Modi's role in enhancing India's presence on the global stage through active participation in international forums like the G20.







