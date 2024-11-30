



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, addressed concerns regarding violence against minorities in Bangladesh during a parliamentary session on November 29, 2024. He emphasized that the Indian government has taken these incidents seriously and has communicated its concerns to the interim government in Dhaka, led by Muhammad Yunus. This response comes amid reports of escalating violence against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly following political upheaval in the country.





Jaishankar reiterated that the primary responsibility for protecting all citizens, including minorities, lies with the Government of Bangladesh. He noted that recent incidents of violence have included attacks on temples and religious sites, particularly during the Durga Puja celebrations, which raised significant alarms among minority communities.





The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is actively monitoring the situation and has reported multiple incidents of violence, vandalism, and arson targeting minority groups since August 2024. Jaishankar highlighted specific attacks, such as the bombing of a puja mandap in Dhaka and thefts at prominent temples.





The situation has drawn international attention, with calls for stronger measures to protect minority rights in Bangladesh. Jaishankar's remarks align with broader concerns expressed by various political leaders and organizations regarding the safety and rights of minorities amid rising extremist rhetoric and violence.





The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu priest advocating for minority rights, has further exacerbated tensions. His detention on sedition charges following protests by the Hindu community underscores the precarious position of minorities in Bangladesh.





Jaishankar's statements reflect India's ongoing diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh regarding these issues, emphasizing the need for immediate action to ensure the safety and rights of all citizens.







