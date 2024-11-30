



A man named Francis Ekka was arrested in West Bengal's Darjeeling district for possessing confidential documents from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and a large quantity of radioactive materials. The arrest occurred during a joint operation conducted by the Army's Military Intelligence and the West Bengal Police on November 26, 2024, in the Belgachia area near Naxalbari.





A joint team of police and army officials recovered a highly radioactive material, Californium, and secret DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) documents from Ekka. It is noteworthy that 1gm of Californium reportedly costs ₹17 crores.





The accused was identified as Francis Ekka. He is the husband of Amrita Ekka, a TMC leader of Naxalbari Panchayat Samiti.





Additionally, he was in possession of forged DRDO documents, which raised suspicions about his activities. Authorities are currently interrogating him to uncover the origins of these documents and determine any links to sensitive military operations or equipment.





This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding security and the potential for sensitive information to be compromised within defence-related sectors in India. Further investigations are underway to assess the full scope of Ekka's activities and any possible connections to broader security threats.







