



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where they discussed key issues concerning India-China relations, including the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.





The ministers addressed the possibility of reinstating direct flights between India and China, which have been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel between the two countries has continued through third nations, indicating a significant demand for direct connections. Jaishankar and Wang Yi emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral exchanges to foster mutual trust and cooperation.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, an important pilgrimage for many Indians, was also a focal point of their discussions. This pilgrimage has been halted since the pandemic began in 2020. The ministers expressed a desire to revive this sacred journey, which is significant for cultural and religious reasons.





This meeting marks a notable step in improving India-China ties following recent disengagements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The discussions came shortly after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed on steps to stabilize their relationship. They recognized that recent troop disengagement had contributed positively to peace and tranquillity along their contested border.





Jaishankar highlighted that both nations share differences and convergences, and reiterated India's commitment to a multipolar world while seeking constructive engagement in international forums like BRICS and G20. Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, suggesting that both countries should focus on sending positive signals and minimizing suspicions.





The discussions between Jaishankar and Wang Yi reflect ongoing efforts to mend ties between India and China by addressing practical issues such as travel and pilgrimage while maintaining a broader dialogue on bilateral relations.







