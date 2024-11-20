



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to revive its Nashik plant to resume production of the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, marking a significant development in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. This decision follows a substantial contract worth $1.3 billion approved in September 2023 for the manufacture of 12 new aircraft, aimed at bolstering the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational capabilities and addressing losses from previous incidents.





According to a report, HAL is expected to streamline the production of these 12 fighter jets over the next three years. The move will not only lead to enhanced naval capabilities but will also be a major push for self-reliance in defence.





The Nashik facility of the HAL, originally established as a dedicated hub for the Su-30MKI, is resuming operations to meet the urgent production demands of this highly advanced, twin-engine, two-seat multi-role fighter aircraft.





The Nashik facility, originally dedicated to the production of the Su-30MKI, is being reactivated to meet urgent production demands. HAL plans to deliver these 12 jets within a three-year period, showcasing confidence in its ability to meet this timeline despite past operational constraints.





Beyond the immediate order, HAL is also advocating for an additional procurement of 72 Su-30MKIs, which would increase the total fleet to over 344 aircraft by 2029-30. This expansion is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's air power and self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the 'Make in India' initiative.





In tandem with new aircraft production, HAL is preparing to upgrade 84 existing Su-30MKI jets under the ambitious "Super Sukhoi" program. This upgrade aims to integrate advanced technologies and improve combat capabilities significantly. Key features of this upgrade include:





Incorporation of an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.





Upgraded mission computers and avionics systems for improved operational effectiveness.





Enhanced compatibility with various Indian-made weapon systems.





The upgrades are expected to elevate the combat capability of these aircraft to levels comparable with fifth-generation fighter jets, incorporating advanced stealth features and electronic warfare capabilities.





The revival of the Nashik plant and the Super Sukhoi upgrades are crucial for several reasons:





The new production and upgrades will replace losses in the IAF fleet and enhance overall combat readiness against evolving threats. This initiative aligns with India's strategic goal of reducing dependence on foreign military equipment and fostering local industry growth.





The revival is anticipated to create jobs and stimulate local economies while enhancing indigenous research and development capabilities within the defence sector.





HAL's efforts represent a pivotal step in strengthening India's air power, advancing its defence manufacturing capabilities, and contributing positively to national security objectives.











