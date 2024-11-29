



The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Anand Jain, has issued a stern warning regarding the consequences for individuals harbouring terrorists or supporting anti-national activities. He emphasized that those providing any form of assistance to terrorists will face severe repercussions. This statement comes amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement to crack down on terrorist networks in the region.





Jain stated, "Those harbouring anti-national intentions or providing any support to terrorists will face severe consequences," highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the police's commitment to addressing it.





The warning coincides with a broader crackdown on terror infrastructure, which has involved registering cases and conducting searches across various districts in response to recent terrorist incidents.





Jain noted that interrogations of captured terrorists have revealed links to larger terror plots, indicating a significant threat level that necessitates immediate action against those aiding such activities.



