



India has expressed serious concern regarding the escalating violence and extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh, particularly targeting the Hindu minority. On November 29, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that the interim government in Bangladesh must fulfil its responsibility to protect all minorities amid a notable rise in attacks and threats against them.





Jaiswal reiterated that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus must ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including minorities. He stated, "Our position on the matter is clear — the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities" .





The MEA highlighted a significant increase in incidents of violence against Hindus since August 2024, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Reports indicate over 200 attacks on Hindus across approximately 50 districts during this period .





Jaiswal pointed out that these developments cannot be dismissed as mere media exaggeration, stressing the need for immediate action from the Bangladeshi authorities to safeguard minority communities .





The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk associated with ISKCON, has further escalated tensions. He was charged with sedition after allegedly hoisting a saffron flag during a protest. His arrest has sparked protests among his supporters and raised alarms about the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh .





India's ongoing dialogue with Bangladesh reflects its commitment to monitoring and addressing issues affecting minorities in the neighbouring country, urging for a just and transparent legal process concerning individual cases like that of Chinmoy Krishna Das.







