



A significant fire erupted at the Tanegashima Space Centre in southwestern Japan during a test of the Epsilon S rocket on November 26, 2024. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries related to this incident. The fire broke out shortly after ignition, leading to an explosion and plumes of white smoke, which were captured in dramatic footage from the scene.





The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has suspended the combustion test and is currently investigating the cause of the fire. This incident marks the second failure for the Epsilon S rocket engine, which had previously experienced an explosion during testing last year due to issues with its ignition systems. The Epsilon-S is part of Japan's initiative to enhance its capabilities in the small satellite launch market, aiming for a debut flight by March 2025.





Local authorities confirmed that the situation is under control, with the fire extinguished within an hour. The incident raises concerns about the development timeline of the Epsilon S rocket, which is crucial for Japan's autonomous space endeavours.







