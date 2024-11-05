



India and China have concluded the last set of disengagement agreements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as confirmed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 5, 2024. This significant development occurred on October 21, marking a crucial step in addressing the ongoing tensions that have persisted since the military standoff began in 2020.





Jaishankar stated that the disengagement process is currently being implemented, focusing primarily on patrolling rights for both nations. He described this as a "positive development" in bilateral relations.





The agreements specifically address troop separation in contentious areas such as Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh. This disengagement aims to reduce the proximity of troops, which had been a source of significant concern due to potential conflicts.





Following the disengagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to further discussions involving their national security advisors and foreign ministers. These meetings are intended to address broader challenges, including de-escalation of military forces along the LAC.





The disengagement comes after a series of escalations, including a violent clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 that resulted in casualties on both sides. The relationship between India and China has been strained since then, with significant military buildups along their shared border.





Jaishankar emphasized that while the disengagement chapter is concluding, the focus will now shift to de-escalation—reducing troop levels and ensuring stability along the border. He acknowledged the complexities involved in managing relations between two populous nations that are both rising powers.





The recent disengagement agreement represents a critical step towards stabilizing India-China relations, with ongoing efforts aimed at de-escalation and normalizing interactions between the two countries.







