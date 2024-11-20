



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the final leg of his three-nation tour, heading to Guyana after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil. This visit marks a significant milestone as it will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years, with Modi set to arrive on November 19 and stay until November 21.





During his time in Guyana, Modi will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside Grenada's Prime Minister, addressing leaders from all CARICOM countries. He is also scheduled for delegation-level talks with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will address the National Assembly of Guyana. The visit aims to deepen bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in sectors like agriculture and technology, which have been facilitated through various programs including the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative.





Before arriving in Guyana, Modi participated in productive discussions at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, where he engaged with global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. His discussions focused on global challenges such as food security and poverty alleviation, emphasizing India's role in these areas. The trip to Guyana is expected to further strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean nation, enhancing collaboration across multiple sectors.







