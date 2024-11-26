



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has successfully developed the SNI 41 forge slab, which is a nickel-based precipitation hardening alloy. This alloy is notable for its high strength capabilities, maintaining structural integrity at temperatures up to 871°C (1600°F) and exhibiting oxidation resistance up to 982°C (1800°F).





SNI 41 is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, making it suitable for high-stress applications.





This alloy is primarily utilized in aerospace and defence sectors, particularly in jet engine combustion chambers due to its exceptional resistance to combustion gases. It is also employed in turbine castings, combustion chamber liners, gas turbine nozzle partitions, petrochemical reactor components, fasteners, and missile components.





The robust properties of SNI 41 make it ideal for environments where both high temperature and high stress are prevalent, ensuring reliability in critical applications.





The development of the SNI 41 forge slab aligns with MIDHANI's mission to achieve self-reliance in advanced materials for strategic sectors such as aerospace and defence. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance indigenous capabilities in manufacturing high-performance alloys that meet international standards. MIDHANI has been recognized for its contributions to India's defence and space programs by supplying various alloys and components essential for advanced technologies.





The SNI 41 forge slab represents a significant advancement in material science within India, supporting the country's strategic initiatives in aerospace and defence through the provision of high-performance materials tailored for demanding applications.







