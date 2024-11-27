



TakeMe2Space, a Hyderabad-based start-up, is poised to make a significant advancement in space research by launching India's first artificial intelligence (AI) laboratory in space. This ground breaking mission, named My Orbital Infrastructure - Technology Demonstrator (MOI-TD), is scheduled for mid-December 2024 and will be carried into orbit aboard ISRO's PSLV C60 rocket.





The MOI-TD aims to demonstrate real-time data processing capabilities in space, which could revolutionize how satellite data is handled. Currently, satellites generate vast amounts of data daily—up to petabytes—much of which can be rendered unusable due to factors like cloud cover. Traditionally, this data must be transmitted back to Earth for processing, a process that can take weeks and incurs significant costs. By processing data directly in orbit, the MOI-TD will provide timely insights and drastically reduce both transmission costs and latency.





Real-Time Data Processing: The lab will enable immediate analysis of data collected from Earth observation satellites.





Satellite-as-a-Service Platform: Users can access the MOI-TD through OrbitLab, a web-based console that allows for the uploading of AI models for various applications such as environmental monitoring and deforestation tracking.





Collaboration Opportunities: The platform has already attracted research partners, including a Malaysian university and Indian school students, highlighting its potential to democratize access to space research.





Advanced Technology: The MOI-TD includes sophisticated hardware components such as reaction wheels, magnetorquers, an advanced onboard computer, and an AI accelerator. It also features flexible solar cells that could power future missions.





This mission not only marks a milestone for TakeMe2Space but also represents a broader shift towards making space exploration more accessible. According to Ronak Kumar Samantray, the founder and CEO of TakeMe2Space, the initiative aims to open up the space industry to a wider audience—including researchers and small companies—thus unlocking new creative potentials in space exploration.





The launch of MOI-TD is expected to pave the way for future developments in space-based computing capabilities, akin to current cloud computing services. Although currently more expensive than terrestrial options, advancements in this area could lead to significant cost reductions and environmental benefits over time.





TakeMe2Space's upcoming launch of India's first AI lab in space represents a transformative step in space technology and research, potentially reshaping how satellite data is utilized and expanding opportunities for innovation in the field.







