



More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested in Amsterdam on November 10, 2024, after they defied a citywide ban on public gatherings. The ban was imposed by Mayor Femke Halsema following violent incidents involving supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv, which included clashes and alleged Anti-Semitic attacks against fans during a Europa League match against Ajax Amsterdam.





Despite the prohibition, hundreds gathered at Dam Square to protest against the ongoing conflict in Gaza, chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and holding placards that read messages like "We can fight anti-Semitism and genocidal Zionism at the same time". The police, equipped in riot gear, intervened shortly after the district court upheld the mayor's decision to enforce the ban, leading to numerous arrests.





The unrest that prompted the protest ban was characterized by confrontations between Maccabi supporters and local youth, which included accusations of racist behaviour from both sides. Maccabi fans were reported to have burned a Palestinian flag and chanted anti-Arab slogans prior to the clashes.





The situation escalated to the point where five individuals required hospitalization due to injuries sustained during these altercations.





This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in Amsterdam regarding demonstrations related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, especially in light of recent violence and rising antisemitism in Europe since the escalation of hostilities in Gaza last year.







