



The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini successfully completed a 39-day voyage as part of its global circumnavigation expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, arriving at its first port of call in Fremantle, Australia, on November 9, 2024. This significant journey began on October 2, 2024, when it was flagged off from Goa by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.





Voyage Details





Distance Covered: 4,900 nautical miles Key Milestones: Crossed the Equator on October 16 Crossed the Tropic of Capricorn on October 27





Crew And Conditions





The expedition featured two women officers, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, who navigated through a variety of weather conditions, facing winds up to 40 knots and sea states rated at 6. Despite these challenges, the crew maintained good health and high spirits throughout the voyage, showcasing their resilience and training over three years in preparation for this journey.





Reception In Fremantle





Upon arrival, INSV Tarini received a warm welcome from dignitaries including the Consul General of India in Perth and representatives from the Royal Australian Navy. The celebration included cultural performances by the Tamil Association of Western Australia, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the occasion.





In future expeditions, Navika Sagar Parikrama-II aims to cover over 21,600 nautical miles across five legs, with planned stops at four major international ports for replenishment and maintenance. Following Fremantle, the vessel will continue to Lyttleton, New Zealand, then to Port Stanley, Cape Town, South Africa, before returning to Goa.





This expedition not only continues the legacy of INSV Tarini's inaugural circumnavigation but also promotes themes of gender equality, sustainability, and global maritime cooperation, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening international maritime relationships and showcasing its rich maritime heritage.







