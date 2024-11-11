



The Russian Business Centre is set to open in New Delhi on November 12, 2024. This initiative aims to foster business ties between Russia and India, providing a platform for interaction between the two countries' business communities. The event will be attended by notable figures, including Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and Sergey Cherernin, the Minister of the Moscow government responsible for external economic relations.





This opening coincides with significant diplomatic activities, including the 25th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, which will also take place in New Delhi on the same day. The commission's meeting will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing various sectors such as industrial cooperation, finance, and digital technologies.





The establishment of the Russian Business Centre underscores the growing economic collaboration between India and Russia, particularly in light of recent geopolitical shifts that have prompted both nations to strengthen their economic ties.







