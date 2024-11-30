



India and China have successfully implemented their patrolling agreement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as of November 29, 2024. This agreement, reached on October 21, aims to enhance stability in the disputed border areas following a prolonged military standoff that began in 2020.





The pact allows for coordinated patrols in key friction areas such as Demchok and Depsang. Each side is expected to conduct one patrol per week, with local commanders deciding the ground rules for these operations.





The initial round of patrols was completed successfully earlier in November, marking a significant step towards restoring pre-2020 conditions along the LAC. Both nations have agreed to remove temporary infrastructure established during the standoff.





Following the disengagement talks, both Indian and Chinese troops conducted verification patrols to ensure compliance with the terms of disengagement. This includes aerial surveillance and physical checks on the ground.





Ongoing discussions at the local command level will continue to refine patrolling protocols and address any emerging issues. This is part of a broader strategy to maintain peace and prevent misunderstandings between the two militaries.





The agreement is seen as a crucial move to de-escalate tensions that have persisted since violent clashes in June 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides. The restoration of patrolling rights is intended to facilitate a return to normalcy along the LAC, which has been a contentious area for decades.





The successful implementation of this patrolling pact represents a significant diplomatic achievement for both India and China, aiming to stabilize their relationship and reduce military tensions in the region. Continuous monitoring and communication will be essential to ensuring the effectiveness of this agreement moving forward.







