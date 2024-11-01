VP Kamala Harris celebrating Diwali, VP's House illuminated and Tim Waltz lighting a lamp





Leaders across the United States have extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the South Asian community, highlighting the festival's significance and celebrating its vibrant traditions. Here are some key messages from prominent figures:





Joe Biden, President of the United States, emphasized the theme of unity in his Diwali message. He stated, "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible," and hosted a large Diwali event at the White House, inviting around 600 Indian Americans to celebrate .





Kamala Harris, Vice President, shared her wishes on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging that over a billion people are lighting Diyas to honour the triumph of good over evil. She expressed her commitment to celebrating this festival with the community despite her busy campaign schedule .





Donald Trump, former President and current Republican candidate, also issued Diwali greetings. He condemned recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and pledged to strengthen ties with India, stating, "We will protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left" .





Tony Blinken, Secretary of State, highlighted Diwali's message of light overcoming darkness and reiterated the importance of religious freedom in his statement. He celebrated with families across the U.S., sharing sweets and lighting Diyas .





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, participated in local celebrations and praised the South Asian community's contributions while expressing support for Kamala Harris as a future leader .





These messages reflect a broader recognition of Diwali's cultural significance and its role in promoting values such as unity, freedom, and hope within diverse communities across America.







