The recent surge in social media activity by Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)-based terrorist organizations is raising alarms among Indian security agencies. This uptick, characterized by over 2,000 objectionable posts in just one month, represents a dramatic increase compared to previous years. Intelligence sources indicate that this campaign aims to glamorize terrorism and promote secessionist sentiments in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) while attempting to recruit local youth into militant activities.





There has been a 22-fold increase in anti-India posts from these groups, with specific content targeting local recruitment and threatening public safety.





Of the posts identified, more than 130 were directly related to terrorism, while others supported separatism or issued threats against infrastructure and civilians.





Despite the heightened social media presence, local recruitment has significantly declined. Only four locals have joined terrorist outfits in 2024, a stark decrease from 22 in 2023 and 113 in 2022. Currently, there are approximately 30 local terrorists active in J&K compared to around 75-80 foreign terrorists. This decline is attributed to effective counter-terrorism measures implemented by the Indian government, which have focused on dismantling the support networks for terrorism within the region.





The rise in social media activity coincides with efforts by terrorist organizations to conduct psychological operations (Psy Ops) aimed at manipulating public perception and instilling fear among the local population. Groups like the Resistance Front (TRF) and Kashmir Tigers, which operate under new banners post-Article 370 abrogation, are particularly active on platforms such as Telegram and Chirpwire. These platforms allow them to disseminate propaganda and coordinate activities securely.





The situation has been exacerbated by recent violent incidents, including the execution of two village defense guards in Kishtwar by members of the Kashmir Tigers. This act of violence has led to public protests demanding justice and stronger action against terrorists. Such incidents highlight the ongoing threat posed by these groups as they attempt to regain influence in a region that has seen a significant reduction in violence over recent years.





The combination of increased social media activity aimed at reviving terrorism alongside a notable decline in local recruitment presents a complex challenge for Indian security forces. The focus on digital platforms for propaganda signifies an evolving strategy among terrorist organizations, which may complicate efforts to maintain stability in Jammu and Kashmir moving forward. Security agencies are closely monitoring these developments as they prepare for potential escalations in violence linked to these renewed efforts.







